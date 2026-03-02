South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 1953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.
SOUHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of South32 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
South32 is a diversified metals and mining company headquartered in Perth, Australia. Established in May 2015 through a demerger from BHP Billiton, the company focuses on the extraction, processing and marketing of commodities that underpin global industrial and consumer demand. South32’s portfolio includes alumina, aluminum, bauxite, metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc, making it a key participant across several commodity markets.
The company’s operations are organized by commodity and geography.
