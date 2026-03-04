Royce & Associates LP Acquires New Position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 104,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,638.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 203,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,974,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average of $78.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $103.44.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company operates as a leading manufacturer and distributor of wood products and building materials in North America. The company’s operations are organized into two primary segments: wood products manufacturing and building materials distribution. In its manufacturing segment, Boise Cascade produces a wide array of engineered wood products, including plywood, oriented strand board (OSB), lumber, particleboard and laminated veneer lumber (LVL), serving residential, commercial and industrial customers.

In its distribution segment, Boise Cascade sources and delivers building materials through an extensive network of distribution centers, servicing professional builders, remodelers, contractors and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.