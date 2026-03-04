Royce & Associates LP Has $7.62 Million Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208,991 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,789,000 after purchasing an additional 60,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,114,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,310,000 after buying an additional 756,702 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,989,000 after buying an additional 115,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,197,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,866,000 after acquiring an additional 92,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 78,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,331,651.30. This represents a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,126,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,019.48. This represents a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 105,150 shares of company stock valued at $9,900,522 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Trading Down 7.9%

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $104.05 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 1.74.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $763.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.96 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTMI. Weiss Ratings upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price objective on TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $81.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial set a $113.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company’s product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system?level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

