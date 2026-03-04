EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Short Interest Up 20.6% in February

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,174,124 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the January 29th total of 973,262 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,842 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 145,842 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

EverCommerce Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,159.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial lowered EverCommerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of EverCommerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Insider Activity at EverCommerce

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 32,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $322,808.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,833,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,963,081.93. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $109,537.63. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 2,100,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,072,217.57. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 390,448 shares of company stock worth $4,362,266 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in EverCommerce by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

Further Reading

