iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF $EUFN Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,025 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EUFN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,932,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,926,000 after acquiring an additional 587,501 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2,901.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,776,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,707,000 after buying an additional 178,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 74.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

EUFN opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 286.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe. Component securities include those of banks, diversified financial companies, insurance companies and real estate companies.

