Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases 19,435 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 19,435 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.3% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 249,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 6.1% in the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,094,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Danaher by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 25,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR opened at $203.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.20. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $242.80.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 29th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $251.00 price target on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.86.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

