South Dakota Investment Council Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 491.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 116.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,917. This trade represents a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $243.85 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $248.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.09 and its 200-day moving average is $211.21. The firm has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.17.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

