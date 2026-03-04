Short Interest in Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA) Declines By 23.1%

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 725,979 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the January 29th total of 943,482 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 733,653 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 733,653 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Estrella Immunopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Estrella Immunopharma stock remained flat at $1.09 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,463. Estrella Immunopharma has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $41.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Estrella Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Estrella Immunopharma by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Estrella Immunopharma by 376.9% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Estrella Immunopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estrella Immunopharma by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESLA shares. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Estrella Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Estrella Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Estrella Immunopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Estrella Immunopharma Company Profile

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia. It has a collaborative partnership with Imugene Limited for the development of solid tumor treatments using Imugene's product candidate CF33-CD19t in conjunction with EB103.

Featured Stories

