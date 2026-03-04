Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN) Trading Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $77.55 and last traded at $78.40. Approximately 101,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 237,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Billiontoone to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Billiontoone in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “sell (d)” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Billiontoone in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Billiontoone in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Billiontoone from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Get Billiontoone alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Billiontoone

Billiontoone Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 799.50.

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $83.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.86 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Billiontoone

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Billiontoone during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Billiontoone during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Billiontoone during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new position in Billiontoone in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Billiontoone in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Billiontoone Company Profile

BillionToOne (NASDAQ: BLLN) is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes high-precision genetic testing solutions based on single-molecule counting technology. The company’s platform is designed to detect and quantify rare genetic variants and chromosomal abnormalities from cell-free DNA, with a primary focus on applications in prenatal screening and other clinical genetic tests where sensitivity and specificity at very low allele fractions are critical.

BillionToOne’s offerings center on assay development and clinical testing workflows that enable non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and targeted molecular diagnostics.

Featured Articles

