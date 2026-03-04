KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $105.79, but opened at $101.31. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $105.46, with a volume of 188,169 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KB

KB Financial Group Trading Down 0.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.31.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 585.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company’s principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.