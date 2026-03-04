Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAA) Short Interest Down 21.7% in February

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 28,441 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the January 29th total of 36,307 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,943 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,943 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.46 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,206. Drugs Made In America Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Drugs Made In America Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMAA. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Drugs Made In America Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Lineage Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Drugs Made In America Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Company Profile

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DMAA) is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware with the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company’s stated focus is on identifying and acquiring one or more operating businesses in the U.S. pharmaceutical sector, particularly those involved in the domestic manufacturing of approved drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients or related contract development and manufacturing services.

Operating as a blank?check vehicle, Drugs Made In America Acquisition holds its funds in a trust account pending the completion of an initial business combination.

