Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Short Interest Up 24.0% in February

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 279,360 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the January 29th total of 225,376 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 184,823 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ekso Bionics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ekso Bionics presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.00.

In other Ekso Bionics news, major shareholder Daniel Asher bought 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $191,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 270,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,313.60. This trade represents a 6.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the third quarter valued at $333,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EKSO stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 46,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,091. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) is a leading developer of wearable bionic exoskeletons designed to enhance human mobility and strength. Headquartered in Richmond, California, the company was founded in 2005 (originally as Berkeley Bionics) and completed its initial public offering in 2014. Its patented robotic systems support both rehabilitation and industrial applications by providing powered, adjustable assistance for a range of movement tasks.

In the medical sector, Ekso Bionics offers externally worn exoskeletons such as the EksoNR and EksoGT, which assist patients recovering from stroke, spinal cord injury or other neurological conditions.

