Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 703551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

A number of analysts have commented on RYAM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $711.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.14.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 28.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.07 million. Research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 754.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth $52,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Tactive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 46.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc is a publicly traded specialty bioproducts company focused on the production of high-purity cellulose and engineered wood products. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company operates a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, New Zealand and Europe. Its cellulose specialties business produces dissolving pulps and high-purity fibers that serve a range of end markets, including food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceuticals and textiles.

