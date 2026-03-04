Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

Keppel Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $18.89. Approximately 322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Keppel Trading Down 4.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Ltd is a Singapore?headquartered conglomerate offering diversified businesses spanning offshore & marine, property, infrastructure, and asset management. Through its Offshore & Marine arm, Keppel designs, builds and repairs mobile offshore drilling units, production platforms and specialized vessels, while pursuing new energy solutions such as offshore wind foundations and floating solar platforms. Its property division develops residential, commercial and mixed?use projects across Asia, Europe and the Americas, complemented by real estate investment trusts and fund management services.

In the infrastructure segment, Keppel delivers integrated solutions for power generation, water treatment, waste management and district cooling.

