CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 15.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,453,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,402,000 after acquiring an additional 199,418 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. grew its stake in CocaCola by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 38,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Finally, 111 Capital increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 73.2% in the third quarter. 111 Capital now owns 51,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brokerage backing remains strong: KO still has a consensus "Buy" from analysts with an average target ~\$84, which supports longer?term demand and limits downside.

Dividend raised: management declared a quarterly dividend of \$0.53 (annualized \$2.12), up from \$0.51 — a supportive signal for income investors and a reason many funds hold the stock.

KO continues to appear on dividend/dividend?growth lists, reinforcing its appeal to yield?focused investors and retirement portfolios.

Sector screens and earnings?beat watchlists highlight consumer staples (including KO) as defensive candidates; this draws attention but is not an immediate catalyst.

Coverage revisiting Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio mentions KO in the context of broader positioning; useful for sentiment among value investors but not company?specific news.

News from Coca?Cola FEMSA proposing a quarterly dividend is supportive for the system's franchise stability but has limited direct impact on KO shares.

Discussion of KO's long dividend streak and a new IR chief frames a valuation debate — keeps the stock in focus and may increase trading around yield/valuation news.

Large insider selling: CFO John Murphy sold 72,449 shares (~\$5.8M at ~\$80.52) on March 2, trimming his stake ~20.6%. Such high?profile sales are the primary near?term driver of today's weakness because investors often interpret big insider exits as a negative signal.

Broader insider unloading: press reports indicate multiple top executives have sold stakes recently, amplifying the negative sentiment from a single sale.

Earnings?quality scrutiny: analysts have flagged issues with earnings quality despite an EPS beat — revenue slightly missed estimates and some commentary has raised caution, which can reduce upside catalysts.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CocaCola from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 20,000 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $1,603,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,765.12. This trade represents a 25.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $7,996,723.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 410,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,016,431. This represents a 19.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,036 shares of company stock worth $44,410,822. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $341.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

