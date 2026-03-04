BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 to GBX 150 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

