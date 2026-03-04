Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) Stock Price Down 10.4% After Earnings Miss

Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $32.01 and last traded at $34.40. 50,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 99,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

The industrial products company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $923.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.43 million. Hyster-Yale had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Hyster-Yale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,028.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm set a $40.00 price target on Hyster-Yale in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hyster-Yale in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Hyster-Yale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 860,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 399,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after buying an additional 99,538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 327,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after buying an additional 33,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $635.80 million, a PE ratio of 256.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of a wide range of industrial lift trucks, container handlers and aftermarket parts and services. Operating under the Hyster and Yale brand names, the company designs, engineers and assembles counterbalanced lift trucks, narrow-aisle trucks and specialty vehicles for clients in distribution, manufacturing, retail and warehousing.

The company’s product portfolio includes electric, diesel and LPG-powered forklifts, as well as reach stackers, empty container handlers and terminal tractors.

