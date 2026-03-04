Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $3.25. Nidec shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 1,908 shares trading hands.

Nidec Trading Up 26.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation is a global manufacturer of electric motors and related systems, supplying components and finished products for a wide range of industries. The company is best known for its precision small motors used in computer hard-disk drives and other compact applications, and it has broadened its product portfolio to include motors, drives, controllers and mechatronic systems for consumer appliances, office automation, industrial equipment and automotive applications.

Its product range encompasses brushless DC motors, induction motors, servo systems, power electronics and complete motor-driven systems designed for energy efficiency and high performance.

