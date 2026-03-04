Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Shares Up 9.6% – Should You Buy?

Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) rose 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.4360 and last traded at $1.4360. Approximately 620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akso Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Akso Health Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Akso Health Group

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akso Health Group stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021.

