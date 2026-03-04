Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Trading Up 9.4% – Time to Buy?

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.7350. 5,998,066 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 25,829,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. iA Financial set a $14.00 target price on Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rezolve AI by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Rezolve AI by 32.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rezolve AI by 11.8% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rezolve AI by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Rezolve AI by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolve AI, Inc operates a cloud-based engagement platform that connects physical world touchpoints to digital experiences. Through its proprietary Rezolve platform, the company enables brands and marketers to deploy interactive mobile campaigns triggered by NFC-enabled tags, QR codes, short URLs and other proximity-based technologies. These campaigns facilitate in-the-moment product demonstrations, digital promotions and seamless e-commerce transactions without the need to download a dedicated app.

The company’s platform includes a no-code campaign management portal, real-time analytics dashboard and integration tools for customer relationship management, payment processing and third-party marketing systems.

