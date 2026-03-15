Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIMO. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

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Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $123.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 735,597 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,294,000 after acquiring an additional 183,458 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

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Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

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