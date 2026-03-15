Aquatic Capital Management LLC Has $47.76 Million Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,059,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850,758 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 0.9% of Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $47,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 113,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 25.9% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 150,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,909 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 273,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,476 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,139,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,396,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,554,154,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BMY opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.43. The stock has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 73.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

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