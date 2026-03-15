Stephen Mayo Sells 7,239 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Mayo sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $123,207.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,040.30. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8%

SRPT stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.42. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99.

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Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($2.71). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.74% and a negative net margin of 38.34%.The business had revenue of $442.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SRPT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,098.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta’s core expertise lies in designing RNA-targeted therapies and gene therapies that address underlying genetic mutations. The company’s mission is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and related disorders through innovative modalities.

Sarepta’s commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.

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