Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 93.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 4,716.7% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

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Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $112.84 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.11.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $176,932.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,974.59. The trade was a 15.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric C. Scroggins sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $150,207.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,617.60. The trade was a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company’s products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison’s core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

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