Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000. Constellation Brands comprises about 0.5% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $2,409,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $150.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $126.45 and a 52 week high of $196.91.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $165.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on?premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply?chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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