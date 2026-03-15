Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Holdings Increased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 337.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises 0.7% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 80,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23,885 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $833,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,453,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,908,000 after buying an additional 132,384 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 138,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 50,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 114.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 31,848 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $66.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 107.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 0.36%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 364.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

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