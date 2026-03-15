OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) President Sells $175,516.16 in Stock

OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) President Scott Leshinski sold 7,412 shares of OneStream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $175,516.16. Following the sale, the president directly owned 278,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,885.44. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
OneStream Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OS opened at $23.57 on Friday. OneStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.18 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70.
OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 million. OneStream had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 8.36%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneStream
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of OneStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of OneStream in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup cut shares of OneStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OneStream in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of OneStream in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OS
OneStream Company Profile
OneStream Software, Inc (NASDAQ: OS) is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company’s flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.
Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.
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