OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) President Sells $175,516.16 in Stock

OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) President Scott Leshinski sold 7,412 shares of OneStream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $175,516.16. Following the sale, the president directly owned 278,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,885.44. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OneStream Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OS opened at $23.57 on Friday. OneStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.18 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70.

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OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 million. OneStream had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 8.36%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneStream

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in OneStream during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of OneStream in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneStream by 68.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneStream by 1,795.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of OneStream during the second quarter worth about $58,000.

OS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of OneStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of OneStream in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup cut shares of OneStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OneStream in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of OneStream in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

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OneStream Company Profile

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OneStream Software, Inc (NASDAQ: OS) is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company’s flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.

Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.

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