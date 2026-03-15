Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Aramark $ARMK

Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,218,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aramark by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,367,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,319 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,902,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter valued at $52,142,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth $51,865,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $47.00 target price on Aramark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Aramark from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aramark from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. Aramark has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.69%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Aramark Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark’s offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

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