Insider Selling: Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Insider Sells $266,065.10 in Stock

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Kirscht sold 54,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $266,065.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 439,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,128.20. This represents a 10.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Oportun Financial Stock Down 7.0%

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $4.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. Oportun Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $189.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.18.

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Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $247.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.48 million. Oportun Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oportun Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,936,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after buying an additional 433,827 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 499.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 261,147 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 134,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

OPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oportun Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oportun Financial

About Oportun Financial

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Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) is a financial technology company that provides consumer lending products aimed at serving the underbanked and credit-invisible population in the United States. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Oportun operates a digital platform that enables borrowers to access credit through unsecured personal installment loans, secured credit-builder loans and a proprietary mobile wallet. The company leverages machine learning and alternative data sources to assess creditworthiness, extending financial services to customers with limited or no traditional credit history.

The company’s core offerings include fixed-term installment loans designed to help individuals cover unexpected expenses, consolidate debt or build credit.

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