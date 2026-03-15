Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,587 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 21,697 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $26,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 167 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $1,020,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,951,856.38. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $240,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,630.80. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,589,823. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Shares of EA opened at $199.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 74.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.15 and a 12-month high of $204.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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