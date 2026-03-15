Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in PTC Inc. $PTC

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at $155,673,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,748,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,541,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,715,000 after purchasing an additional 370,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,438,000 after purchasing an additional 265,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in PTC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,861,000 after purchasing an additional 205,029 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp set a $210.00 price target on PTC in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on PTC from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PTC from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.08.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $155.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.53. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.38 and a 1 year high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $685.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.44 million. PTC had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. PTC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.540 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 240 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.10, for a total transaction of $38,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,803.10. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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