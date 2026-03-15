Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR $CNTA Holdings Cut by Commodore Capital LP

Commodore Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,289 shares during the period. Centessa Pharmaceuticals accounts for 3.4% of Commodore Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned 2.13% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $69,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNTA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,028.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 33,854 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 120,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $3,150,761.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 62,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,731.25. This trade represents a 65.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Iqbal J. Hussain sold 38,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $979,617.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,771.75. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,186 shares of company stock worth $6,082,890. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNTA. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $30.58.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a global clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies across multiple disease areas. The company operates a modular R&D network, bringing together a portfolio of independent, specialist research entities under a single corporate umbrella. This structure is designed to accelerate decision?making and resource allocation while leveraging deep scientific expertise in each therapeutic domain.

Centessa’s pipeline spans oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as rare genetic disorders.

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