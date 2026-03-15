Commodore Capital LP Purchases Shares of 1,000,000 Assembly Biosciences, Inc. $ASMB

Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,600,000. Assembly Biosciences makes up 1.2% of Commodore Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned 13.03% of Assembly Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 6,382.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the third quarter worth $485,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $852,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 16,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $40.00 target price on Assembly Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of ASMB opened at $28.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $444.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.11. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $39.71.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis D virus (HDV) infections. The company’s core expertise lies in small-molecule modulation of viral proteins and host-targeted pathways to achieve sustained viral suppression and potential functional cure. Assembly’s research model integrates medicinal chemistry, structural biology and translational virology to advance its pipeline from early discovery through clinical development.

The company’s lead programs include core protein allosteric modulators (CpAMs) designed to disrupt the HBV lifecycle by interfering with capsid assembly and viral DNA replication, as well as prenylation inhibitors targeting the HDV lifecycle.

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