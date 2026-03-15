Tyra Biosciences, Inc. $TYRA Shares Purchased by Commodore Capital LP

Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Tyra Biosciences comprises approximately 2.3% of Commodore Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned approximately 6.32% of Tyra Biosciences worth $47,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $2,612,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 126,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 63,187 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 266.8% during the third quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 696,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 506,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 45.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after buying an additional 263,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TYRA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Insider Transactions at Tyra Biosciences

In other news, Director Robert J. More sold 10,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,823,425 shares in the company, valued at $95,585,625. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $36.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyra Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ: TYRA) is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for genetically defined cancers. The company integrates bioinformatics, molecular biology and medicinal chemistry to identify oncogenic drivers and design targeted inhibitors. By leveraging large-scale genomic datasets and functional screening, Tyra Biosciences aims to advance therapies that address patient populations with high unmet medical need.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple programs at various stages of development, each directed against distinct molecular vulnerabilities in cancer cells.

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