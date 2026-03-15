Clearline Capital LP Takes $21.90 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 332,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,897,000. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 1.0% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 613.1% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.23. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 241.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Stephanie Ferris bought 19,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,039.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,182,668.62. This represents a 7.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,327.51. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $931,454.19. This trade represents a 6.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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