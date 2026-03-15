Column Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Rapt Therapeutics $RAPT

Column Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162,538 shares during the quarter. Rapt Therapeutics comprises 5.3% of Column Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Column Group LLC owned 0.60% of Rapt Therapeutics worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Rapt Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rapt Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Rapt Therapeutics by 680.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapt Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rapt Therapeutics by 411.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 47,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Rapt Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Rapt Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Lifesci Capital cut Rapt Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen downgraded Rapt Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rapt Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Rapt Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RAPT opened at $58.02 on Friday. Rapt Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $58.02. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15.

Rapt Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for autoimmune and allergic diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Diego, California, RAPT applies tissue-selective immunology to design small molecule and biologic candidates that modulate immune cell trafficking and tissue-resident pathways. The company’s research platform enables the identification of targets that drive tissue inflammation with the goal of achieving improved efficacy and safety profiles over current therapies.

The company’s lead asset, RPT193, is an orally available antagonist of the CC chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), currently in clinical development for atopic dermatitis and allergic asthma.

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