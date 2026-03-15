Clearline Capital LP Has $17.78 Million Stock Position in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 169.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,604 shares during the quarter. KBR accounts for approximately 0.8% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.30% of KBR worth $17,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 50.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after buying an additional 211,311 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the first quarter worth about $349,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in KBR by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 395,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on KBR shares. Zacks Research downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on KBR from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.63. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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