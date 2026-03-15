Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.3333.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly results and growth outlook: Credo reported a record quarter with a sizable EPS and revenue beat, plus high margins and strong year?over?year revenue growth — a key reason investors have been bidding the stock up. Credo Technology Soars on Record Earnings and Growth

Strong quarterly results and growth outlook: Credo reported a record quarter with a sizable EPS and revenue beat, plus high margins and strong year?over?year revenue growth — a key reason investors have been bidding the stock up. Positive Sentiment: Product visibility at OFC 2026: Credo will showcase optical solutions for AI scale?out fabrics at the OFC conference, highlighting demand exposure to AI/datacenter customers that can support revenue growth. Credo to Showcase Optical Solutions for AI Scale-Out Fabrics at OFC 2026

Product visibility at OFC 2026: Credo will showcase optical solutions for AI scale?out fabrics at the OFC conference, highlighting demand exposure to AI/datacenter customers that can support revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/BRI commentary bullish on long?term thesis: A recent Seeking Alpha piece highlights growing hyperscaler adoption, ~88% AEC market share, and an R&D/sampling pipeline (next?gen 1.6Tb AECs and active cables) that could drive material revenue recognition in FY2027 — supporting a constructive investment case. Credo: Meltdown’s A Gift – Growing Hyperscaler Adoption, Robust R&D/Sampling Cadence

Analyst/BRI commentary bullish on long?term thesis: A recent Seeking Alpha piece highlights growing hyperscaler adoption, ~88% AEC market share, and an R&D/sampling pipeline (next?gen 1.6Tb AECs and active cables) that could drive material revenue recognition in FY2027 — supporting a constructive investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest reporting appears anomalous: Recent short?interest entries show 0 shares and NaN changes — likely a reporting/data issue rather than a meaningful change in bearish positioning; this should be treated as neutral until clarified.

Short interest reporting appears anomalous: Recent short?interest entries show 0 shares and NaN changes — likely a reporting/data issue rather than a meaningful change in bearish positioning; this should be treated as neutral until clarified. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales by senior executives may create short?term pressure: CEO William Brennan sold a total of 68,016 shares on March 11 (multiple filings) and CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares the same day. These disclosures can trigger investor concern about insider liquidity or timing, even though insiders still hold large positions. SEC filings: CEO Form 4 and CTO Form 4

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $117.69 on Friday. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $213.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.75 and a 200-day moving average of $143.20.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.The business had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 18,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,120,122.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 234,609 shares in the company, valued at $27,608,787.12. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $350,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,993.10. This represents a 10.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,601 shares of company stock worth $70,752,445. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 239,024.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,598,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 36.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,508,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,844 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 28,478.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,559,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,338 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 841.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,591,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,979,000 after buying an additional 1,422,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,278,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,710,000 after buying an additional 1,406,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high?speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low?latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high?speed analog and mixed?signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.