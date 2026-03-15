Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 18,569 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in CRH were worth $101,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRH. United Community Bank grew its stake in shares of CRH by 359.6% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 1,835.3% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 60.6% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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CRH Price Performance

NYSE CRH opened at $99.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.94 and its 200-day moving average is $118.86. Crh Plc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $131.55.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.68). CRH had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CRH from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CRH from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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