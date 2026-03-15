Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Acquires Shares of 269,267 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 269,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBAI. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 237.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 3,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 2,242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in BigBear.ai by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in BigBear.ai by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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BigBear.ai Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE BBAI opened at $3.93 on Friday. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 230.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBAI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

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About BigBear.ai

(Free Report)

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

See Also

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