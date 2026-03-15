Head-To-Head Analysis: Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) and Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK)

Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Free Report) and Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and Byline Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Byline Bancorp $633.15 million 2.20 $130.05 million $2.88 10.59

Analyst Ratings

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Berkshire Bancorp and Byline Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Byline Bancorp 0 1 2 1 3.00

Byline Bancorp has a consensus target price of $33.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.42%. Given Byline Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than Berkshire Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and Byline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Byline Bancorp 20.54% 11.19% 1.39%

Summary

Byline Bancorp beats Berkshire Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Bancorp

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Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as mortgages and finance leasing services. In addition, the company offers ATM and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; bill pay, collection, remote deposit capture, and foreign exchange services; and mobile, telephone, and online banking services. It operates through two branches located in Manhattan; four branches located in Brooklyn, New York; four branches located in Orange and Sullivan Counties in New York State; and one branch located in Teaneck, New Jersey. Berkshire Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Byline Bancorp

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Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits. The company also provides term loans, revolving lines of credit, and construction financing services; senior secured financing solutions to private equity backed lower middle market companies; small business administration and united states department of agriculture loans; and treasury management products and services. In addition, it offers financing solutions for equipment vendors and their end users; syndication services; and investment, trust, and wealth management services that include fiduciary and executor services, financial planning solutions, investment advisory services, and private banking services for foundations and endowments, and high net worth individuals. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

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