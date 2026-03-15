Aquatic Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 84,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,331,000. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.7% of Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 9,577 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total value of $3,475,110.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,452,215.46. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.33, for a total value of $848,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,697.12. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,923 shares of company stock worth $18,072,087. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $351.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $477.96.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $313.41 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.87 and a twelve month high of $495.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.28 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $344.35 and its 200 day moving average is $409.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.18). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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