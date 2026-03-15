Aquatic Capital Management LLC Raises Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 720.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,219 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $24,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 20.5% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in United Airlines by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $86.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.25. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Airlines from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 price target on United Airlines and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on United Airlines from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Airlines

Insider Activity

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 264,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,170,715.10. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

See Also

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