Aquatic Capital Management LLC Raises Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 720.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,219 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $24,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 20.5% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in United Airlines by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Airlines Stock Performance
NASDAQ UAL opened at $86.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.25. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UAL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Airlines from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 price target on United Airlines and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on United Airlines from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.86.
View Our Latest Research Report on United Airlines
Insider Activity
In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 264,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,170,715.10. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
United Airlines News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Demand remains robust — United set a daily record for bookings, showing continued travel strength that supports revenue and load factors. United daily bookings record
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still see upside — high street price targets and “buy” calls (e.g., a $138.56 target highlighted by 247WallSt and Jefferies maintaining buy despite trimming targets) frame the recent sell?off as a buying opportunity for longer?term investors. Wall Street $138.56 price target
- Neutral Sentiment: Index/market context is mixed — S&P futures show a modest rebound amid macro moves, which may limit broad market downside for airline stocks but won’t offset sector?specific fuel pressure. S&P futures and macro context
- Neutral Sentiment: Nasdaq attention on United’s routes could boost visibility, but it’s unlikely to move near?term margins given rising costs. Nasdaq index attention
- Negative Sentiment: Oil surge and geopolitical risk (Iran war) are the dominant negative — jet fuel costs spiking toward $100/bbl is being priced into airline equities and threatens margins. Sector technical levels are breaking as investors reprice risk. Oil surge/cliff edge for airlines
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and downgrades—multiple firms trimmed price targets (Redburn to $110; Jefferies cut to $125) and at least one shop moved to “hold,” citing mounting fuel?cost pressure, which adds downward pressure on the stock. Redburn PT cut to $110
- Negative Sentiment: Shares were volatile and recently fell faster than the market after the run of headlines about fuel and PT cuts; investors are weighing margin risk despite solid top?line demand. Zacks on recent share decline
- Negative Sentiment: Higher airfares are showing up in consumer headlines; while demand holds, sticker shock and rising energy costs are expected to compress airline profits. Airfares and margin pressure
United Airlines Company Profile
United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.
In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.
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