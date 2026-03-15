Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 242.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,271 shares during the quarter. BellRing Brands makes up 0.5% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 132.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 439.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 4,110.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Evercore reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on BellRing Brands from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. BellRing Brands Inc. has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $79.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.69.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a net margin of 7.88%.BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,391 shares in the company, valued at $131,190.25. This trade represents a 37.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BellRing Brands News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BellRing Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director David Isaiah Finkelstein purchased 2,000 shares (avg $17.75), increasing his stake by ~37% — a small but positive insider signal that management/insiders see value at current levels. SEC Form 4

Director David Isaiah Finkelstein purchased 2,000 shares (avg $17.75), increasing his stake by ~37% — a small but positive insider signal that management/insiders see value at current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff firms are actively soliciting lead?plaintiff applicants and reminding investors of the March 23 deadline — this is largely procedural (many firms seek clients after a complaint is filed) but increases the visibility of the legal matter. Berger Montague Deadline Notice

Multiple plaintiff firms are actively soliciting lead?plaintiff applicants and reminding investors of the March 23 deadline — this is largely procedural (many firms seek clients after a complaint is filed) but increases the visibility of the legal matter. Negative Sentiment: Several firms (Hagens Berman, Glancy Prongay, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Pomerantz, et al.) are publicizing a securities class action alleging BellRing misled investors about the drivers of 2025 sales growth and pointing to inventory/destocking and competitive concerns — Hagens Berman’s notice highlights an alleged ~$2.9B value wipeout. These allegations raise potential financial exposure, higher legal costs, and prolonged headline pressure. Hagens Berman Notice

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high?protein, better?for?you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin?off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health?conscious consumers through a portfolio of well?known and emerging brands.

The company’s product offerings include ready?to?drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands’ flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

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