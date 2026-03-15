Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precipio in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Precipio Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Precipio

Shares of Precipio stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Precipio has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 million, a P/E ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precipio by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precipio by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Precipio in the third quarter worth $194,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precipio in the third quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precipio in the third quarter worth $1,158,000. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precipio Company Profile

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Precipio, Inc is a clinical-stage diagnostics and medical technology company focused on advancing the detection and management of hematologic diseases. The firm develops precision diagnostic solutions that integrate digital morphology, immunophenotyping, and molecular testing to improve the diagnosis of leukemia and related blood disorders. Precipio’s approach is designed to enhance the accuracy and speed of laboratory workflows, helping physicians tailor treatment strategies more effectively.

The company’s core offerings include an automated digital imaging and analysis platform that captures and classifies blood and bone marrow cell images at high throughput.

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