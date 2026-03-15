Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid Micro Biosystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

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Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Performance

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $4.94.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 86.01% and a negative net margin of 140.30%.The company had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid Micro Biosystems

In other Rapid Micro Biosystems news, COO John J. Addington Wilson sold 9,603 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $41,484.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 316,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,411.84. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean M. Wirtjes sold 17,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $67,635.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 563,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,602.08. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,364. Company insiders own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 156,234 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,161 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 12.6% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 37.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rapid Micro Biosystems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue and raised 2026 outlook — RPID reported Q4 revenue of $11.3M and full?year 2025 revenue of $33.6M (both record levels) and set 2026 revenue guidance of $37.0M–$41.0M with 30–38 expected system placements, signaling ongoing commercial traction. GlobeNewswire: Record Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

Record revenue and raised 2026 outlook — RPID reported Q4 revenue of $11.3M and full?year 2025 revenue of $33.6M (both record levels) and set 2026 revenue guidance of $37.0M–$41.0M with 30–38 expected system placements, signaling ongoing commercial traction. Positive Sentiment: Large customer follow?on orders — The company announced multi?system orders from Samsung Biologics and expanded deployments with Amgen, validating Growth Direct adoption among big pharma/CDMOs and supporting recurring system + consumables revenue upside. GlobeNewswire: Samsung Biologics Order

Large customer follow?on orders — The company announced multi?system orders from Samsung Biologics and expanded deployments with Amgen, validating Growth Direct adoption among big pharma/CDMOs and supporting recurring system + consumables revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary supports secular growth thesis — Independent write?ups highlight big?pharma adoption as a key growth driver that could expand recurring revenue (service/consumables) over time. Seeking Alpha: Big?Pharma Adoption Driving Growth

Analyst commentary supports secular growth thesis — Independent write?ups highlight big?pharma adoption as a key growth driver that could expand recurring revenue (service/consumables) over time. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance near consensus but execution risk remains — 2026 revenue midpoint is close to street expectations (~$39M) and gross margin guidance (~20%) is modest; outcomes depend on hitting system placement targets and margin improvement. Yahoo Finance: Q4 2025 Earnings Preview

Guidance near consensus but execution risk remains — 2026 revenue midpoint is close to street expectations (~$39M) and gross margin guidance (~20%) is modest; outcomes depend on hitting system placement targets and margin improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings?call tone mixed — Management emphasized commercial progress but flagged margin and scaling pressures, producing a balanced (not unequivocally bullish) message. TipRanks: Earnings Call Summary

Earnings?call tone mixed — Management emphasized commercial progress but flagged margin and scaling pressures, producing a balanced (not unequivocally bullish) message. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and continued unprofitability — Q4 EPS of ($0.28) missed consensus ($0.23), and the company remains loss?making with negative margins and ROE, a key near?term concern for shareholders. MarketBeat: Q4 Earnings

EPS miss and continued unprofitability — Q4 EPS of ($0.28) missed consensus ($0.23), and the company remains loss?making with negative margins and ROE, a key near?term concern for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by multiple senior executives — Recent Form 4 filings show CEO, CFO and COO sales (CFO sold 7,480 shares at ~$4.32; CEO and COO also sold), which can amplify selling pressure or raise questions about insider conviction. InsiderTrades: Insider Selling

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ: RPID) develops and commercializes automated microbial detection and contamination control solutions for the life sciences industry. Its flagship offering, the Growth Direct® System, leverages digital imaging and proprietary growth indicator plates to identify and count microorganisms more rapidly than traditional culture-based methods. The company’s technology platform is designed to streamline quality control workflows in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and vaccine manufacturing settings, helping clients reduce release times and improve operational efficiency.

In addition to the Growth Direct® System, Rapid Micro Biosystems offers an integrated suite of software and consumables that support automated data capture, analysis and reporting.

Further Reading

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