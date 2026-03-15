Argyle Capital Partners LLC Purchases 7,694 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Argyle Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for about 1.3% of Argyle Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Argyle Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $85.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $103.64.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.