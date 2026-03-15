Short Interest in Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Decreases By 28.7%

Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 700,251 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the February 12th total of 982,693 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,506,819 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,506,819 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADYEY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adyen has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Adyen Price Performance

Adyen Company Profile

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32.

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Adyen is a global payments technology company that provides an end-to-end platform for accepting and processing electronic payments across online, mobile and point-of-sale channels. Its core services include payment gateway and acquiring capabilities, fraud prevention and risk management, settlement and reconciliation, and tools for recurring and marketplace payments. The platform is designed to consolidate multiple payment functions into a single integration, enabling merchants to accept a wide range of local and international payment methods and currencies.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Amsterdam, Adyen was established by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff to simplify cross-border payments for international merchants.

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