Alaska Power & Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:APTL) Short Interest Update

Alaska Power & Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 123 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the February 12th total of 90 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 491 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Alaska Power & Telephone Stock Performance

Shares of Alaska Power & Telephone stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. Alaska Power & Telephone has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $72.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $67.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.38.

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About Alaska Power & Telephone

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Alaska Power & Telephone Company (OTCMKTS:APTL) is a diversified utilities provider based in Anchorage, Alaska. Established in 1957, the company focuses on delivering dependable communications and electric power services to rural and remote communities across the state. Through its dual operating segments—telecommunications and electric utilities—AP&T aims to bridge the gap between urban centers and more isolated areas of Alaska.

In its telecommunications division, AP&T offers a wide array of products and services, including local and long-distance voice service, broadband internet access, cable television and digital video, as well as business data and networking solutions.

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