Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,051 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 2,715 shares.The stock last traded at $7.8195 and had previously closed at $7.8787.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHNWF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Schroders from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Schroders from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Schroders Price Performance

About Schroders

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64.

Schroders plc is a global asset management company headquartered in London, United Kingdom, with a history dating back to its founding in 1804 as J. Henry Schröder & Co Over more than two centuries, the firm has grown organically and through selective acquisitions to establish itself as one of the world’s leading investment managers. Schroders is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and operates under the ticker SHNWF in the OTC Markets for investors seeking exposure to its equity.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of investment products and services, including active and passive equity strategies, fixed income, multi-asset solutions, alternatives such as real estate and private assets, as well as wealth planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

